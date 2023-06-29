Lakeland PBS

A Tribute to Departing Sports Director Chaz Mootz

Lakeland News — Jun. 29 2023

After over three years at the desk and in the field as our sports director, Chaz Mootz is leaving Lakeland News for a position at CCX Media in the Twin Cities. He left a big impact on local teams, athletes, coaches, and fans, and we know our viewers will miss seeing his excellent coverage each night.

Thank you, Chaz, for your hard work and dedication to covering sports in the Lakeland viewing area, and best of luck to you in the future!

By — Lakeland News

