A Tribute to Departing Sports Director Chaz Mootz

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After over three years at the desk and in the field as our sports director, Chaz Mootz is leaving Lakeland News for a position at CCX Media in the Twin Cities. He left a big impact on local teams, athletes, coaches, and fans, and we know our viewers will miss seeing his excellent coverage each night.

Thank you, Chaz, for your hard work and dedication to covering sports in the Lakeland viewing area, and best of luck to you in the future!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today