A Time Of Transition For The Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce

Josh Peterson
Dec. 13 2017
Under the watchful eye of Paul Bunyan, there has been continuous activity at the Tourist Information Center where the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work to ensure a smooth transition between outgoing President Lori Paris and incoming president Deb Pfaff. For Lori, these last few weeks have given her a chance to reflect.

When Lori started as the chamber president 18 years ago, the City of Bemidji was a very different place and throughout the years became a driving force for growth.

Incoming president Deb Pfaff has already been on the job since November 27th, and is excited to step into her new role.

With so many areas to oversee, the chamber hopes to put local businesses in the spotlight.

With a new year right around the corner, the Bemidji Chamber is already looking to the future.

Lori Paris will have her official last day as Chamber President next week.

