A Record Year For Bemidji’s Parks

While the last few days of summer slip away, and the fall season begins to pop its bright colors, many reflect at all the summer memories that were made. At Paul Bunyan Park, a record number of events were held this summer, putting Bemidji on the map.

From music festivals, to fishing tournaments, dragon boats and carnivals, thousands flooded the downtown and the shoreline of Lake Bemidji, leaving a powerful and important impact on the community.

While Paul Bunyan Park held a record number of events this summer, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department had the difficult challenge of trying to maintain the turf, so that it was ready for its next guest.

If anything was learned from this record setting summer, it’s planning and coordination. Event though months of preparation go into each and every event, it doesn’t hurt to be more proactive.

With this summer coming to a close, plans and preparation have already begun for another busy summer season next year.

There are still plenty of events coming up for Paul Bunyan Park like the World Wide Day of Play and the First City of Lights celebration.