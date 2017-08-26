DONATE

LPTV NEWS

A Record Year For Bemidji’s Parks

Josh Peterson
Aug. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

While the last few days of summer slip away, and the fall season begins to pop its bright colors, many reflect at all the summer memories that were made. At Paul Bunyan Park, a record number of events were held this summer, putting Bemidji on the map.

From music festivals, to fishing tournaments, dragon boats and carnivals, thousands flooded the downtown and the shoreline of Lake Bemidji, leaving a powerful and important impact on the community.

While Paul Bunyan Park held a record number of events this summer, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department had the difficult challenge of trying to maintain the turf, so that it was ready for its next guest.

If anything was learned from this record setting summer, it’s planning and coordination. Event though months of preparation go into each and every event, it doesn’t hurt to be more proactive.

With this summer coming to a close, plans and preparation have already begun for another busy summer season next year.

There are still plenty of events coming up for Paul Bunyan Park like the World Wide Day of Play and the First City of Lights celebration.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Motorcyclist Killed In Grand Forks Crash Identified

Bemidji Says Farewell To Citizens Patrol

Bjerknes Hearing Postponed For A Second Time

Bemidji Watches Historic Solar Eclipse At Viewing Party

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

CLC Hosts Agricultural Field Day

Community members, local supporters and Central Lakes College faculty spent an afternoon out at the farm. The organizers gave tours of the
Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Latest Stories

CLC Hosts Agricultural Field Day

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

In Focus: 12th Annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival Takes Over Pine River

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Sanford Bemidji Implements New Security Technology For Patient Safety

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Red Lake Police Seize Drugs And Cash, Homeowner Charged

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Verndale Man Dies In ATV Crash

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.