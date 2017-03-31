A Perfect Series In Bowling Is Possible

A St. Cloud man has achieved what few bowlers can boast — a perfect 900 series, according to the Associated Press.

Twenty-three-year-old Brady Stearns rolled 36 consecutive strikes for three perfect games on Tuesday in city league competition.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Stearns is just the second Minnesota bowler to accomplish the feat in competition certified by the United States Bowling Congress. The other was Darin Pomije of New Prague, who did it in December 2004.

Stearns says he kept the nerves at bay by concentrating on shots one at a time, rather than focusing on the end result.