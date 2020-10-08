A Look Inside Bemidji High School During COVID-19
Many schools around the state have had to adopt a new learning model, which looks completely different than a “normal” school day. At Bemidji High School, students, teachers, faculty and staff are operating on a hybrid model.
The school has multiple signs throughout the building that enforce safety measures like social distancing and mask wearing. New lunch rules are also in place, and on Wednesday, students are learning fully online.
