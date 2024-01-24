Lakeland PBS

9th-Ranked Pequot Lakes Boys’ B-Ball Beats 7th-Ranked Crosby-Ironton at Home

Lakeland News — Jan. 24 2024

Although not unheard of, it’s pretty rare for a school to see both their boys’ and girls’ basketball teams ranked in the top 10 in their respective class at the same time. So what do you do when two schools have both their boys’ and girls’ teams ranked in the top 10? You have a doubleheader, which is exactly what Crosby-Ironton and Pequot Lakes did Tuesday night since all four teams ranked in the top 10 in Class AA.

The boys were first up, where ninth-ranked Pequot Lakes was hosting seventh-ranked Crosby-Ironton. The Rangers came into the game with a perfect 13-0.

However, Pequot Lakes beat Crosby-Ironton 47-35 and handed the Rangers their first loss of the year. Harrison Kennen led all scoring for the Patriots.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Crosby-Ironton Girls’ Basketball Beats Pequot Lakes on the Road

Passing Key for Brainerd Boys’ Basketball in Reaching Full Potential

Staples-Fairbanks Passes 2000 Pts. as Cass Lake-Bena Boys’ B-Ball Beats MIB

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Falls to Hermantown After Hawks Player Nets 55 Points

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.