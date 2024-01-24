9th-Ranked Pequot Lakes Boys’ B-Ball Beats 7th-Ranked Crosby-Ironton at Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Although not unheard of, it’s pretty rare for a school to see both their boys’ and girls’ basketball teams ranked in the top 10 in their respective class at the same time. So what do you do when two schools have both their boys’ and girls’ teams ranked in the top 10? You have a doubleheader, which is exactly what Crosby-Ironton and Pequot Lakes did Tuesday night since all four teams ranked in the top 10 in Class AA.

The boys were first up, where ninth-ranked Pequot Lakes was hosting seventh-ranked Crosby-Ironton. The Rangers came into the game with a perfect 13-0.

However, Pequot Lakes beat Crosby-Ironton 47-35 and handed the Rangers their first loss of the year. Harrison Kennen led all scoring for the Patriots.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today