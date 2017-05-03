DONATE

Plemel Elected To Bemidji City Council

May. 2 2017
Voters in Bemidji’s Ward 4 have selected Patrick Plemel to serve on the city council.

Plemel topped former Bemidji Mayor Richard Lehmann in a special election Tuesday night.

Plemel tallied 122 votes, and Lehmann received 86 votes.  There was also one write-in vote for Jim Thompson.

Plemel will fill the seat that was vacated by Reed Olson who resigned after being elected to the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners.

 

