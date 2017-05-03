Plemel Elected To Bemidji City Council
Voters in Bemidji’s Ward 4 have selected Patrick Plemel to serve on the city council.
Plemel topped former Bemidji Mayor Richard Lehmann in a special election Tuesday night.
Plemel tallied 122 votes, and Lehmann received 86 votes. There was also one write-in vote for Jim Thompson.
Plemel will fill the seat that was vacated by Reed Olson who resigned after being elected to the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners.
