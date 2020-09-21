937 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths on Monday in Minnesota
There were 937 new cases of COVID-19 reported today according to Minnesota health officials, bringing the total number of cases to 90,942. The 931 cases came from 19,743 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.5%. Minnesota health officials also reported four new COVID-19 deaths today, with one in Beltrami County.
There are currently 255 people hospitalized because of the virus. 128 of those hospitalized are in ICU.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 46 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 5
- Crow Wing – 7
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 6
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 5
- Morrison – 6
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 1
- Wadena -2
