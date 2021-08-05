936 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 936 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths. All of the deaths were from outside the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 18,490 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now risen from a low of 1.1% earlier this summer to 4%. That is rising quickly, but still below the state’s caution threshold of 5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 44 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 3

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 10

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 3

Mille Lacs – 1

Morrison – 1

Polk – 3

Todd – 9

Wadena – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today