936 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 4 2021

The state today reported 936 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths. All of the deaths were from outside the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 18,490 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now risen from a low of 1.1% earlier this summer to 4%. That is rising quickly, but still below the state’s caution threshold of 5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 44 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 3
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 10
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 1
  • Morrison – 1
  • Polk – 3
  • Todd – 9
  • Wadena – 1

By — Lakeland News

