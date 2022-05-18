Lakeland PBS

86-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After Rollover in Morrison County

Hanky HazeltonMay. 18 2022

A 86-year-old man was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after getting trapped in a creek under his side-by-side vehicle in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jerome Micholski was driving his side-by-side through his pasture on a property seven miles south of Hillman in Lakin Township. At approximately 2:58 PM, the vehicle slid into a creek on his property and rolled over.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, Micholski was found pinned underneath his side-by-side with his head just above water. Micholski was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s office says the actions taken by first responders was what saved Micholski’s life. The first response team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance was assisted by the Minnesota DNR and MLMB First Response Team while on the scene.

