Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Baxter Woman Missing

86 Year Old Man Hospitalized After Side-by-Side Roll Over

Hanky HazeltonMay. 18 2022

A Hillman man escaped without injury on Tuesday after getting trapped in a creek under his side-by-side vehicle.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s office reports 86-year old Jerome Micholski of Hilman MN was driving his side by side through his pasture. At approximately 2:58 pm on Tuesday, his side by side slid into a creek on his property and rolled over.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, Micholski was found pinned underneath his side by side with his head just above water. There were no known injuries at the time but Micholski was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s office stated, the actions taken by the first responders heroic actions, was what saved Micholski’s life. The first response team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance was assisted by the MN DNR, and MLMB while on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Anglers Celebrate the Start of Fishing Season

Wild Fox Kit Tests Positive for Bird Flu in Anoka County

MN DNR Fishing Opener is Almost Here

DNR Adds Counties to Burning Restrictions List

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.