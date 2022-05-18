86 Year Old Man Hospitalized After Side-by-Side Roll Over

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Hillman man escaped without injury on Tuesday after getting trapped in a creek under his side-by-side vehicle.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s office reports 86-year old Jerome Micholski of Hilman MN was driving his side by side through his pasture. At approximately 2:58 pm on Tuesday, his side by side slid into a creek on his property and rolled over.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, Micholski was found pinned underneath his side by side with his head just above water. There were no known injuries at the time but Micholski was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s office stated, the actions taken by the first responders heroic actions, was what saved Micholski’s life. The first response team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance was assisted by the MN DNR, and MLMB while on the scene.

