86 Grams of Methamphetamine Discovered During Traffic Stop in Wadena
A car suspected to be involved with Methamphetamine trafficking and sales was pulled over on Tuesday Nov.28 and inside the car officials located 86 grams of Methamphetamine, Schedule II prescription pills, numerous drug paraphernalia items and $3,100 in cash.
As a result Craig LaFlamme, 47 of Perham, Devon Aberle, 24 of Dent and Jesse Stockwell, 37 of Deer Creek were arrested and taken to the Wadena County Jail. All three were arrested on charges of First Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Laflamme and Stockwell were also charged with Fifth Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. In addition Stockwell was charged with False Name and Date of Birth of Another Person and had an active arrest warrant out of Todd County.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Agents from the West Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force and the Wadena Police Department carried out the traffic stop on Hwy 10 and 125th Ave. At the scene the Perham Police Department’s K-9 Unit also assisted by indicating there were drugs inside of the car.
