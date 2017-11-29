DONATE

LPTV NEWS

86 Grams of Methamphetamine Discovered During Traffic Stop in Wadena

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 29 2017
Leave a Comment

A car suspected to be involved with Methamphetamine trafficking and sales was pulled over on Tuesday Nov.28 and inside the car officials located 86 grams of Methamphetamine, Schedule II prescription pills, numerous drug paraphernalia items and $3,100 in cash.

Aberle

LaFlamme

Stockwell

As a result Craig LaFlamme, 47 of Perham, Devon Aberle, 24 of Dent and Jesse Stockwell, 37 of Deer Creek were arrested and taken to the Wadena County Jail. All three were arrested on charges of First Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Laflamme and Stockwell were also charged with Fifth Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. In addition Stockwell was charged with False Name and Date of Birth of Another Person and had an active arrest warrant out of Todd County.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Agents from the West Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force and the Wadena Police Department carried out the traffic stop on Hwy 10 and 125th Ave. At the scene the Perham Police Department’s K-9 Unit also assisted by indicating there were drugs inside of the car.

 

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Receives Financial Awards

2nd Woman Accuses Sen. Al Franken of Improper Conduct

Antiques Roadshow

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Garrison Keillor Fired From Minnesota Public Radio Over Allegation Of Improper Behavior

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Garrison Keillor, the former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” says he’s been fired by Minnesota Public
Posted on Nov. 29 2017

Latest Stories

Garrison Keillor Fired From Minnesota Public Radio Over Allegation Of Improper Behavior

Posted on Nov. 29 2017

Visit Bemidji Launches First Major Tourism Study In 20 Years

Posted on Nov. 29 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Fresh Cut Christmas Trees

Posted on Nov. 29 2017

Minnesota Observes World HIV/AIDS Day

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Brainerd Schools Select Referendum Date

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.