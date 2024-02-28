Lakeland PBS

83 Invasive Carp Captured in Mississippi River Near Winona

Photo credit: MN DNR

In the latest in a series of tag, track, and capture operations, commercial fishers working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources captured 82 silver carp and one bighead carp Feb. 13-14 in Pool 5A of the Mississippi River, near Winona.

The DNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are examining the captured fish to evaluate age, reproductive condition, and information about their origin. Invasive species specialists say that as with previous captures, it is unlikely that these adult fish were the result of reproduction in Minnesota waters.

Over the past several years, the DNR has significantly increased its efforts to tag, track, and capture invasive carp in the Mississippi River. DNR officials say they and partner agencies will continue to use a range of aggressive prevention and management techniques consistent with the recently updated invasive carp action plan.

