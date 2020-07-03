Lakeland PBS

8 New Deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Jul. 3 2020

Minnesota health officials announced 8 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. This brings the total deaths in the state to 1,466. The majority of those, 1,150 come from long term care facilities.

There are 423 newly reported cases. This brings the total number of cases to 37,624. About 10% of cases, 3,732 total, are health care workers. There have been approximately 645,172 tests administered so far.

Hospitalizations declined by 4 people today to 270, but the number of people in ICU rose by nine to 132. The number of people in ICU has now declined by almost 50% over the past month from 248 on June 2nd to 132 today.

The total amount of cumulative cases reported in the Lakeland viewing area as of today:

  • Beltrami County – 29
  • Cass County – 15
  • Crow Wing County – 106
  • Morrison County – 59
  • Roseau County – 13

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

13 Deaths From COVID-19 Reported in MN Thursday

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Urging Community Safety

2020 Lakes Jam Music Festival Canceled Amid COVID-19

Parking Enforcement in Downtown Bemidji to Begin Again

Latest Stories

Man Missing After He Was Last Seen In Alexandria

Posted on Jul. 3 2020

Brainerd International Raceway To Welcome Back Spectators For Free Event

Posted on Jul. 3 2020

2020 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Medallion Hunt Clue #4

Posted on Jul. 3 2020

13 Deaths From COVID-19 Reported in MN Thursday

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Walz Asking For Federal Aid to Help Rebuild After Unrest

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.