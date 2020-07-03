8 New Deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials announced 8 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. This brings the total deaths in the state to 1,466. The majority of those, 1,150 come from long term care facilities.

There are 423 newly reported cases. This brings the total number of cases to 37,624. About 10% of cases, 3,732 total, are health care workers. There have been approximately 645,172 tests administered so far.

Hospitalizations declined by 4 people today to 270, but the number of people in ICU rose by nine to 132. The number of people in ICU has now declined by almost 50% over the past month from 248 on June 2nd to 132 today.

The total amount of cumulative cases reported in the Lakeland viewing area as of today:

Beltrami County – 29

Cass County – 15

Crow Wing County – 106

Morrison County – 59

Roseau County – 13

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today