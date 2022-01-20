Lakeland PBS

78 New COVID-19 Deaths, 11,440 Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Jan. 20 2022

The state today reported 78 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 11,440 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Wadena County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has reached 23.7%, again breaking the record from the day before, when it was at 23.2%. However, case growth appears to be slowing down. There are currently 222.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, only slightly higher than the 222.0 cases per 100,000 reported yesterday.

There are currently 1,656 people hospitalized for COVID-19, which is 66 more than there were a week ago. 247 ICU beds are currently in use, a decrease of 6 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 455 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 38
  • Cass – 34
  • Clearwater – 12
  • Crow Wing – 109
  • Hubbard – 22
  • Itasca – 47
  • Koochiching – 16
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 10
  • Mille Lacs – 16
  • Morrison – 38
  • Polk – 33
  • Roseau – 17
  • Todd – 18
  • Wadena – 39

