78 New COVID-19 Deaths, 11,440 Cases Reported Thursday in MN

The state today reported 78 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 11,440 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Cass County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has reached 23.7%, again breaking the record from the day before, when it was at 23.2%. However, case growth appears to be slowing down. There are currently 222.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, only slightly higher than the 222.0 cases per 100,000 reported yesterday.

There are currently 1,656 people hospitalized for COVID-19, which is 66 more than there were a week ago. 247 ICU beds are currently in use, a decrease of 6 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 455 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 38

Cass – 34

Clearwater – 12

Crow Wing – 109

Hubbard – 22

Itasca – 47

Koochiching – 16

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 10

Mille Lacs – 16

Morrison – 38

Polk – 33

Roseau – 17

Todd – 18

Wadena – 39

