78 New COVID-19 Deaths, 11,440 Cases Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 78 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 11,440 new coronavirus cases.
There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 70 and 74
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has reached 23.7%, again breaking the record from the day before, when it was at 23.2%. However, case growth appears to be slowing down. There are currently 222.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, only slightly higher than the 222.0 cases per 100,000 reported yesterday.
There are currently 1,656 people hospitalized for COVID-19, which is 66 more than there were a week ago. 247 ICU beds are currently in use, a decrease of 6 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 455 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 38
- Cass – 34
- Clearwater – 12
- Crow Wing – 109
- Hubbard – 22
- Itasca – 47
- Koochiching – 16
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 10
- Mille Lacs – 16
- Morrison – 38
- Polk – 33
- Roseau – 17
- Todd – 18
- Wadena – 39
