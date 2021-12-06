6,122 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,122 coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Cass County 100 years of age or older

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Polk County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Todd County between the ages of 45 and 49

The seven-day average for case positivity is currently at 10.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 369 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 21

Beltrami – 25

Cass – 22

Clearwater – 4

Crow Wing – 88

Hubbard – 15

Itasca – 53

Koochiching – 11

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 19

Morrison – 31

Polk – 19

Roseau – 27

Todd – 23

Wadena – 7

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today