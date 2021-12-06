6,122 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,122 coronavirus cases.
There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Cass County 100 years of age or older
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Polk County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Todd County between the ages of 45 and 49
The seven-day average for case positivity is currently at 10.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 369 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 21
- Beltrami – 25
- Cass – 22
- Clearwater – 4
- Crow Wing – 88
- Hubbard – 15
- Itasca – 53
- Koochiching – 11
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 19
- Morrison – 31
- Polk – 19
- Roseau – 27
- Todd – 23
- Wadena – 7
