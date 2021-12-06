Lakeland PBS

6,122 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 6 2021

The state today reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,122 coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Cass County 100 years of age or older
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Todd County between the ages of 45 and 49

The seven-day average for case positivity is currently at 10.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 369 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 21
  • Beltrami – 25
  • Cass – 22
  • Clearwater – 4
  • Crow Wing – 88
  • Hubbard – 15
  • Itasca – 53
  • Koochiching – 11
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 19
  • Morrison – 31
  • Polk – 19
  • Roseau – 27
  • Todd – 23
  • Wadena – 7

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

