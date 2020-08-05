Lakeland PBS

606 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday, Total Beltrami County Cases Reach 200

Lakeland News — Aug. 4 2020

An additional 606 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Minnesota for a total of 57,162 cases cumulatively in the state.

The 606 new cases came from a total of 8,060 tests, which is a fairly low number of daily tests for the state. This led to a case positivity rate of 7.5%, the highest rate in days. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity, as reported Monday, is at 5.1%. State officials are hoping to keep the weekly average below 5.0%.

328 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is up 26 from Monday. 159 of those hospitalized are in ICU, up six from Monday. There were four cases reported in the state on Tuesday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 25 new cases were officially reported by the state in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 7
  • Cass County – 3
  • Hubbard County – 4
  • Itasca County – 2
  • Mahnomen County – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Polk County – 4
  • Todd County – 1

Those seven new cases for Beltrami County means that the number of cumulative COVID-19 cases has reached 200 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last few weeks, the number of active cases has ranged from the 30s to the low 40s. Currently, there are 33 cases being monitored as active by the Beltrami County Public Health department, with two people hospitalized at this time.

Beltrami County has had more cases than the nearby counties of Itasca, which has 134 cases cumulatively, and Polk, which has had 135 cases.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

2020 Gold Mine Ranch Triple B Rodeo Being Held Privately

Crow Wing County Officials Release Safety Guidelines for Upcoming Primary Election

Bemidji Community Food Shelf’s Harvest Ball Has Been Canceled This Year

Red Lake Tribal Council Creates COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program

Latest Stories

Bemidji Sings! Annual Competition to Be Held Virtually This Year

Posted on Aug. 5 2020

2020 Gold Mine Ranch Triple B Rodeo Being Held Privately

Posted on Aug. 5 2020

Crow Wing Food Co-op Holding Crowdfunding Campaign To Support Expansion

Posted on Aug. 4 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Area Golf Course Receives National Recognition

Posted on Aug. 4 2020

Crow Wing County Officials Release Safety Guidelines for Upcoming Primary Election

Posted on Aug. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.