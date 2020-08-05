606 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday, Total Beltrami County Cases Reach 200

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An additional 606 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Minnesota for a total of 57,162 cases cumulatively in the state.

The 606 new cases came from a total of 8,060 tests, which is a fairly low number of daily tests for the state. This led to a case positivity rate of 7.5%, the highest rate in days. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity, as reported Monday, is at 5.1%. State officials are hoping to keep the weekly average below 5.0%.

328 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is up 26 from Monday. 159 of those hospitalized are in ICU, up six from Monday. There were four cases reported in the state on Tuesday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 25 new cases were officially reported by the state in the following counties:

Beltrami County – 7

Cass County – 3

Hubbard County – 4

Itasca County – 2

Mahnomen County – 1

Mille Lacs – 3

Polk County – 4

Todd County – 1

Those seven new cases for Beltrami County means that the number of cumulative COVID-19 cases has reached 200 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last few weeks, the number of active cases has ranged from the 30s to the low 40s. Currently, there are 33 cases being monitored as active by the Beltrami County Public Health department, with two people hospitalized at this time.

Beltrami County has had more cases than the nearby counties of Itasca, which has 134 cases cumulatively, and Polk, which has had 135 cases.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today