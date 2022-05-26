5th Graders Learn About the Environment at Youth Water Summit

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Itasca County Fairgrounds in Grand Rapids hosted area 5th graders on Wednesday for the Youth Water Summit, a water science event.

For the past nine years, Itasca Waters has set aside a day aside so students can learn the importance of how water is used. There are about 45 presenters that come and present for 30 minutes at a time. When the horn sounds, students go to the next activity and presentation.

Some of those water concepts and other things explained in the demonstrations include paddling or portaging a canoe, identifying aquatic invertebrates or aquatic plants, looking at how clouds are made, and the hydrologic (water) cycle.

“This is a great community event for not only students but for adults to come together and learn what water quality is and how to maintain clean clear and swimmable water,” said Itasca Waters Coordinator David Lick.

One thing we have to realize is that water is a living system, and it can degrade quickly if no attention is paid to it. That’s why Itasca Waters is trying to draw 5th grade students in to spread the message and further the concept of good water and good stewardship.

Water is a cycle used by plants and humans, and we need the oxygen that plants give off. They use our carbon dioxide and that wouldn’t be possible without clean water. Whether it’s a river or a lake, the key is to buffer the shoreline and stay away from green lawns, because anything you ultimately do on land ends up in the water basins.

The best thing for plants is to water them at the roots. Using a hose or a drip irrigation system helps preserve a lot of the water, and takes away a lot of the evaporation.

One thing Itasca Waters would like the public to know is that phosphorus isn’t necessarily a bad element, but when it comes in contact with clean fresh water, it grows algae and depletes oxygen, causing harm to creatures in the water.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today