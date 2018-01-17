58 Predatory Offenders Found Living Around Morrison County

Morrison County says they have completed their list of predatory offenders registration verifications. Each year, the sheriff’s office organizes the verification check for all predatory offenders who are on the registry and residing in the county. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larson announced the list was completed in cooperation with all local police departments in the county.

During this year’s check, 58 predatory offenders were checked by the Morrison County Sheriff’s office, Pierz Police Department, Motley Police Department and Royalton Police Department.

24 of those predatory offenders were on Level 1, 4 were on level 2 and 1 was on level 3. Level 1 offenders are those deemed by the Department Of Corrections as least likely to reoffend. While those on level 3 are considered most likely to reoffend. 29 offenders were not assigned a risk level.

Sheriff Larson says, “I feel it is extremely important that we these people remain aware that we know who they are and our office will hold them accountable.”

It’s important to note that Minnesota began registering predatory offenders in 1991 and did not assign risk levels until 1997. 51 predatory offenders were checked by the Little Falls Police Department, which are not part of the breakdown.