52nd Annual Art In The Park In Bemidji Going On This Weekend

Watermark Art Center is hosting their 52nd annual Art in the Park in Bemidji this weekend.

The event will take place in multiple locations due to the construction going on at the Carnegie Library, and event organizers had to reconfigure the layout.

Some artists will be located on the front lawn of the Watermark Art Center, the kid’s activities tent will be in the building’s educational room, and food carts will be in the art center’s parking lot. Other artists will be located across the street from the art center on the left side of Carnegie Library.

There will be over 100 artists and a wide range of art works to check out.

“It is a lot of activity, so we just thought it might be nice to remind drivers and people in cars to slow down a little bit because there’s going to be activity and kind of keep that in mind through the weekend,” Watermark Art Center executive director Lori Forshee-Donnay said.

Art in the Park is a two-day event that starts Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.