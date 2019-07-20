Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

52nd Annual Art In The Park In Bemidji Going On This Weekend

Jul. 19 2019

Watermark Art Center is hosting their 52nd annual Art in the Park in Bemidji this weekend.

The event will take place in multiple locations due to the construction going on at the Carnegie Library, and event organizers had to reconfigure the layout.

Some artists will be located on the front lawn of the Watermark Art Center, the kid’s activities tent will be in the building’s educational room, and food carts will be in the art center’s parking lot. Other artists will be located across the street from the art center on the left side of Carnegie Library.

There will be over 100 artists and a wide range of art works to check out.

“It is a lot of activity, so we just thought it might be nice to remind drivers and people in cars to slow down a little bit because there’s going to be activity and kind of keep that in mind through the weekend,” Watermark Art Center executive director Lori Forshee-Donnay said.

Art in the Park is a two-day event that starts Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Corvette Show and Shine Drives In This Weekend

In Focus: BSU Ojibwe Language Camp Focuses On Art & Carrying On The Culture

West Nile Virus Impacting Minnesota Loon Population

Sanford Health Pledges $1 Million To Health Care Programs At BSU, NTC & BHS

Latest Story

CBD Store Expected To Open Soon In Brainerd

CBD (cannabidiol) is a trending ingredient in the natural products industry and is the focus of a new area of cannabis research. A new CBD store
Posted on Jul. 19 2019

Latest Stories

CBD Store Expected To Open Soon In Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 19 2019

Bemidji Corvette Show and Shine Drives In This Weekend

Posted on Jul. 19 2019

In Focus: BSU Ojibwe Language Camp Focuses On Art & Carrying On The Culture

Posted on Jul. 19 2019

Volunteers Needed To Help Find Aquatic Invasive Species In Lakes

Posted on Jul. 19 2019

Local Authors Celebrate Completion Of New Children's Book "Sissy Goes Tiny"

Posted on Jul. 19 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.