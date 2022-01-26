Lakeland PBS

52 New COVID-19 Deaths, 15,572 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Jan. 26 2022

The state today reported 52 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 15,572 new coronavirus cases.

There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Koochiching County resident between the ages of 95 and 99.

Both the case positivity rate and case growth appear to be decreasing. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 22.9%, down from 23.1% the day before. There are 216 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000, down from 219.1 per 100,000 the day before.

There are currently 1,553 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 43 from a week ago. 227 ICU beds are currently in use, a decrease of 13 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 615 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 12
  • Beltrami – 48
  • Cass – 47
  • Clearwater – 14
  • Crow Wing – 169
  • Hubbard – 37
  • Itasca – 47
  • Koochiching – 27
  • Mahnomen – 11
  • Mille Lacs – 31
  • Morrison – 72
  • Polk – 44
  • Roseau – 16
  • Todd – 22
  • Wadena – 18

By — Lakeland News

