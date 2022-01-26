52 New COVID-19 Deaths, 15,572 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 52 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 15,572 new coronavirus cases.

There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Koochiching County resident between the ages of 95 and 99.

Both the case positivity rate and case growth appear to be decreasing. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 22.9%, down from 23.1% the day before. There are 216 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000, down from 219.1 per 100,000 the day before.

There are currently 1,553 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 43 from a week ago. 227 ICU beds are currently in use, a decrease of 13 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 615 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 12

Beltrami – 48

Cass – 47

Clearwater – 14

Crow Wing – 169

Hubbard – 37

Itasca – 47

Koochiching – 27

Mahnomen – 11

Mille Lacs – 31

Morrison – 72

Polk – 44

Roseau – 16

Todd – 22

Wadena – 18

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today