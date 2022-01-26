52 New COVID-19 Deaths, 15,572 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 52 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 15,572 new coronavirus cases.
There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Koochiching County resident between the ages of 95 and 99.
Both the case positivity rate and case growth appear to be decreasing. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 22.9%, down from 23.1% the day before. There are 216 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000, down from 219.1 per 100,000 the day before.
There are currently 1,553 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 43 from a week ago. 227 ICU beds are currently in use, a decrease of 13 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 615 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 12
- Beltrami – 48
- Cass – 47
- Clearwater – 14
- Crow Wing – 169
- Hubbard – 37
- Itasca – 47
- Koochiching – 27
- Mahnomen – 11
- Mille Lacs – 31
- Morrison – 72
- Polk – 44
- Roseau – 16
- Todd – 22
- Wadena – 18
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.