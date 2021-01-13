50 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,504 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 50 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,504 new coronavirus cases today.

The deaths included five people from the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Cass County aged 80-84

Two person from Crow Wing County both over 100 years old

One person from Itasca County aged 70-74

One person from Polk County aged 65-69

The new cases came from 23,956 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 59 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 7

Cass – 12

Crow Wing – 19

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 3

Koochiching – 3

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 3

Polk – 2

Roseau – 1

Todd – 1

