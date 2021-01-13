50 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,504 New Cases Reported Wednesday
Minnesota reported 50 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,504 new coronavirus cases today.
The deaths included five people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Cass County aged 80-84
- Two person from Crow Wing County both over 100 years old
- One person from Itasca County aged 70-74
- One person from Polk County aged 65-69
The new cases came from 23,956 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 59 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 7
- Cass – 12
- Crow Wing – 19
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 3
- Koochiching – 3
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.