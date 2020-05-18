48 Dead from COVID-19 Over the Weekend in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 731 today, an increase of 9 from yesterday. 48 deaths were reported over the weekend. 595 of the total deaths were cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities – that represents 81% of the overall deaths so far.

There have been nine probable COVID-19 deaths, meaning COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate but there was no positive test documented for the person. This number is unchanged since last week.

There have been 705 new cases reported since yesterday. There are 16,372 cases recorded so far. 11.4% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 1,870 positive tests.

Patients over 70 years old represent 2,307 cases, meaning they account for around 14% of all cases, but they account for 83% of deaths.

There have been 9,503 patients released from isolation so far. 2,128 people have been hospitalized so far. As of today, 488 are currently hospitalized and 229 are hospitalized in the ICU.

There have been 9 cases reported in Beltrami County with 0 deaths. There have been 10 cases in Cass County with 2 deaths. There have been 49 cases in Itasca County with 5 deaths.

