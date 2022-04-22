45-Year-Old Akeley Man Dies in House Fire Wednesday Night

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A house fire in Akeley has claimed the life of a 45-year-old Akeley man.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire in Akeley around 7:51pm Wednesday night. Fire departments from Akeley and Nevis were dispatched to respond to a fully engulfed residence located at 50 Pleasant Ave.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion from inside of the residence just prior to the fire starting. Firefighters reported finding the burned remains Jason Brose inside the residence. Brose was transported to Ramsey County Medical Center, where the cause of death was ruled to be smoke inhalation.

The incident is being investigated by the Akeley Police Department and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office. Officers from the Akeley Police Department and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

