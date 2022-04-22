Lakeland PBS

45-Year-Old Akeley Man Dies in House Fire Wednesday Night

Ryan BowlerApr. 22 2022

A house fire in Akeley has claimed the life of a 45-year-old Akeley man.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire in Akeley around 7:51pm Wednesday night. Fire departments from Akeley and Nevis were dispatched to respond to a fully engulfed residence located at 50 Pleasant Ave.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion from inside of the residence just prior to the fire starting. Firefighters reported finding the burned remains Jason Brose inside the residence. Brose was transported to Ramsey County Medical Center, where the cause of death was ruled to be smoke inhalation.

The incident is being investigated by the Akeley Police Department and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office. Officers from the Akeley Police Department and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Officials: 9-Year-Old Dies in Accidental Shooting in Southwest MN

Person Fatally Shot After Encounter with Police in Chisholm

Warroad Man Dead After Train Strikes His Vehicle

No One Injured in Apartment Fire West of Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.