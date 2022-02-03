45 New COVID-19 Deaths, 5,480 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 45 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,480 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 50 and 54

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 90 and 94

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 20.0%, down from 20.5% the day before. Case growth is at 161.7 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 167 cases per 100,000 the day before.

There are currently 1,350 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 196 from a week ago. 193 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 39 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 303 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 16

Cass – 33

Clearwater – 6

Crow Wing – 60

Hubbard – 12

Itasca – 40

Koochiching – 18

Lake of the Woods – 4

Mahnomen – 8

Mille Lacs – 16

Morrison – 23

Polk – 22

Roseau – 7

Todd – 19

Wadena – 15

