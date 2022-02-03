45 New COVID-19 Deaths, 5,480 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 45 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,480 new coronavirus cases.
There were three deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 50 and 54
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 90 and 94
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 20.0%, down from 20.5% the day before. Case growth is at 161.7 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 167 cases per 100,000 the day before.
There are currently 1,350 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 196 from a week ago. 193 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 39 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 303 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 16
- Cass – 33
- Clearwater – 6
- Crow Wing – 60
- Hubbard – 12
- Itasca – 40
- Koochiching – 18
- Lake of the Woods – 4
- Mahnomen – 8
- Mille Lacs – 16
- Morrison – 23
- Polk – 22
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 19
- Wadena – 15
