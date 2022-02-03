Lakeland PBS

45 New COVID-19 Deaths, 5,480 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Feb. 3 2022

The state today reported 45 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,480 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 50 and 54
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 90 and 94

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 20.0%, down from 20.5% the day before. Case growth is at 161.7 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 167 cases per 100,000 the day before.

There are currently 1,350 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 196 from a week ago. 193 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 39 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 303 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 16
  • Cass – 33
  • Clearwater – 6
  • Crow Wing – 60
  • Hubbard – 12
  • Itasca – 40
  • Koochiching – 18
  • Lake of the Woods – 4
  • Mahnomen – 8
  • Mille Lacs – 16
  • Morrison – 23
  • Polk – 22
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 19
  • Wadena – 15

