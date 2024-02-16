Lakeland PBS

44th Annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival in East Gull Lake a Roaring Success

Sammy HolladayFeb. 16 2024

The 44th annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival took place on Thursday, where children with developmental and cognitive disabilities from all over central Minnesota participated in a day filled with fun activities.

Every year, for nearly half a century, the Special Olympics Winter Carnival at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake has been a day people have circled on their calendars. A lot of preparation goes into the Winter Carnival, from setting up activities to other logistical duties. The event is free to attend because of the generosity of the community, and the amount of people willing to help is dearly appreciated.

Even with the mild winter conditions scrapping a few activities, that didn’t stop the day from being a very memorable one for all who attended. Events like the Winter Carnival leave everyone at Confidence Learning Center with a sense of accomplishment.

Information on how to contribute to Confidence Learning Center can be found on their website.

By — Sammy Holladay

