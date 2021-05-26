438 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday
The state reported 438 new COVID-19 cases today along with 12 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 18,984 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.3%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 4.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 40 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 3
- Crow Wing – 9
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 7
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 2
- Wadena – 3
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.