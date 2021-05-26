438 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 438 new COVID-19 cases today along with 12 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 18,984 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.3%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 4.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 40 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 3

Crow Wing – 9

Itasca – 5

Koochiching – 7

Lake of the Woods – 1

Morrison – 3

Polk – 2

Roseau – 1

Todd – 2

Wadena – 3

