Lakeland PBS

432 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Betsy Melin — Sep. 15 2020

Minnesota health officials reported 432 new coronavirus cases in the state today, as well as five new COVID-19 deaths. One of the deaths was from a resident in the Lakeland viewing area, in Beltrami County. They were between 75-79 years old. Two of the deaths were those in long term care and three deaths were from those in a private residence.

The 432 new cases came from 17,152 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.4%. The weekly rolling test positivity rate is currently at 4.9%. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.

There are 238 people currently hospitalized because of the virus, which is five more than yesterday.  131 are hospitalized in ICU which is four fewer than yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there are 14 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 2
  • Cass – 1
  • Crow Wing – 1
  • Itasca – 2
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Time Change For Bemidji Trump Visit, City Approves Police Mutual Aid Agreement

Crow Wing County Officials Report Total COVID-19 Deaths Now at 18

Brainerd City Council Meetings to Reopen to the Public For First Time Since March

Good Samaritan Society Finding Ways to Let Residents Visit with Family

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.