432 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Minnesota health officials reported 432 new coronavirus cases in the state today, as well as five new COVID-19 deaths. One of the deaths was from a resident in the Lakeland viewing area, in Beltrami County. They were between 75-79 years old. Two of the deaths were those in long term care and three deaths were from those in a private residence.

The 432 new cases came from 17,152 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.4%. The weekly rolling test positivity rate is currently at 4.9%. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.

There are 238 people currently hospitalized because of the virus, which is five more than yesterday. 131 are hospitalized in ICU which is four fewer than yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there are 14 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 2

Cass – 1

Crow Wing – 1

Itasca – 2

Lake of the Woods – 2

Morrison – 3

Polk – 3

