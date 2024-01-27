Lakeland PBS

41st Finlandia Ski Marathon in Bemidji Cancelled This Year

Lakeland News — Jan. 26 2024

The 41st Finlandia Cross Country Ski Marathon in Bemidji has been cancelled this year due to poor skiing conditions.

The event was to be held Feb. 17 at Buena Vista Ski Area. Organizers cited lack of snow cover and warm temperatures to come as the reason for cancelling.

In a message posted to their Facebook page, organizers said that the Minnesota Finlandia always strives to provide a quality race this is enjoyable and safe. The message added that decisions to cancel are never easy to make and come with great sadness, and that organizers are truly sorry to make this decision. They hope to see everyone next year at the Minnesota Finlandia 2025.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Judge Grants Restraining Order, Injunction to Bemidji Teachers’ Union Against District

Taylor Drift or Beyonsleigh? Voting Open to Name Minnesota Snowplows

Snowball Dance at BSU to Raise Money for Ballroom, Swing Dance Clubs

Application for Opioid Settlement Funds Available Through Beltrami Co.

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.