41st Finlandia Ski Marathon in Bemidji Cancelled This Year

The 41st Finlandia Cross Country Ski Marathon in Bemidji has been cancelled this year due to poor skiing conditions.

The event was to be held Feb. 17 at Buena Vista Ski Area. Organizers cited lack of snow cover and warm temperatures to come as the reason for cancelling.

In a message posted to their Facebook page, organizers said that the Minnesota Finlandia always strives to provide a quality race this is enjoyable and safe. The message added that decisions to cancel are never easy to make and come with great sadness, and that organizers are truly sorry to make this decision. They hope to see everyone next year at the Minnesota Finlandia 2025.

