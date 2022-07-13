4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy.

The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to their press release, the driver lost control east of Highway 25 on 83rd Street, which is a gravel road, and the passenger jumped off the machine before it rolled. The four-year-old driver was ejected and lifesaving measures were immediately attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The six-year-old passenger was treated for minor cuts and bruises.

“This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel,” said Sheriff Shawn Larsen in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved.”

