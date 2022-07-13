Lakeland PBS

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

Ryan BowlerJul. 13 2022

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy.

The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to their press release, the driver lost control east of Highway 25 on 83rd Street, which is a gravel road, and the passenger jumped off the machine before it rolled. The four-year-old driver was ejected and lifesaving measures were immediately attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The six-year-old passenger was treated for minor cuts and bruises.

“This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel,” said Sheriff Shawn Larsen in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

