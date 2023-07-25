Lakeland PBS

4 Injured After Crow Wing Co. Squad Car Rear-Ends Vehicle, Bursts Into Flames

Lakeland News — Jul. 25 2023

Four people were injured Monday when a vehicle from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office rear-ended a Dodge Durango that was stopped on Highway 371.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, after being hit, the Durango was then pushed into a car that was in front of it. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that their squad car started on fire and is a total loss.

The State Patrol reports that the crash happened just before 4 in the afternoon in the left lane of southbound Highway 371 near Barbeau Road. All four people in the three vehicles were taken to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd with non-life-threatening injuries.

59-year-old Jeffrey Miller was the driver and 58-year-old Ronda Miller a passenger in the Dodge Durango. 78-year-old Charlotte Zimmerman of Brainerd was the driver of the car, and 42-year-old Matthew Jorgens of Nisswa was the driver of the Sheriff’s Office SUV.

According to the crash report, alcohol was not involved and all four people were wearing seat belts. The Minnesota State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

By — Lakeland News

