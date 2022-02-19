Lakeland PBS

39th Finlandia Ski Marathon Prepares Despite Blistering Winds

Mary BalstadFeb. 18 2022

The 39th Finlandia Ski Marathon is tomorrow at the Buena Vista Ski Area just outside of Bemidji. The event will start at 11 AM, with ski tours as long as 50 kilometers.

With the Finlandia marathon landing on President’s Day weekend and between two other major ski marathons in the Midwest, race director Mike Huerbin says he always expects a larger crowd every year.

The Finlandia marathon is an international event, with skiers coming from as far as Russia to take part in the winter activity. There are also safety measures in place and along the trails due to the different experience levels on the course.

Bib pick-up starts at 8 AM at the Hall of Fame. Prizes will be given to the top three male and female skiers. More information can be found at the Finlandia website.

By — Mary Balstad

