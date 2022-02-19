39th Finlandia Ski Marathon Prepares Despite Blistering Winds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 39th Finlandia Ski Marathon is tomorrow at the Buena Vista Ski Area just outside of Bemidji. The event will start at 11 AM, with ski tours as long as 50 kilometers.

With the Finlandia marathon landing on President’s Day weekend and between two other major ski marathons in the Midwest, race director Mike Huerbin says he always expects a larger crowd every year.

The Finlandia marathon is an international event, with skiers coming from as far as Russia to take part in the winter activity. There are also safety measures in place and along the trails due to the different experience levels on the course.

Bib pick-up starts at 8 AM at the Hall of Fame. Prizes will be given to the top three male and female skiers. More information can be found at the Finlandia website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today