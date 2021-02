Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 39th annual Finlandia Ski Marathon has been cancelled.

The event was scheduled to be held on February 20 just north of Bemidji. But event organizers say COVID-19 concerns and low snow cover made the decision a difficult one and that decisions to cancel are never easy and come with great sadness. They say the safety of skiers and volunteers is a major factor.

