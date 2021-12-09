3,754 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,754 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 95 and 99

One person from Cass County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 11.9%, the highest it has been since December of 2020.

Currently, 330 patients with COVID-19 are in ICU beds, and 1,323 are in non-ICU beds. One week ago, 345 patients were in ICU beds and 1,204 were in non-ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 167 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 6

Cass – 15

Clearwater – 6

Crow Wing – 22

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 23

Koochiching – 7

Lake of the Woods – 4

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 18

Morrison – 11

Polk – 7

Roseau – 15

Todd – 9

Wadena – 8

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today