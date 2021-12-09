Lakeland PBS

3,754 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 9 2021

The state today reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,754 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 95 and 99
  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 11.9%, the highest it has been since December of 2020.

Currently, 330 patients with COVID-19 are in ICU beds, and 1,323 are in non-ICU beds. One week ago, 345 patients were in ICU beds and 1,204 were in non-ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 167 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 6
  • Cass – 15
  • Clearwater – 6
  • Crow Wing – 22
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 23
  • Koochiching – 7
  • Lake of the Woods – 4
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 18
  • Morrison – 11
  • Polk – 7
  • Roseau – 15
  • Todd – 9
  • Wadena – 8

By — Lakeland News

