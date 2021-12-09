3,754 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,754 new coronavirus cases.
There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 95 and 99
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 60 and 64
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 11.9%, the highest it has been since December of 2020.
Currently, 330 patients with COVID-19 are in ICU beds, and 1,323 are in non-ICU beds. One week ago, 345 patients were in ICU beds and 1,204 were in non-ICU beds.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 167 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 6
- Cass – 15
- Clearwater – 6
- Crow Wing – 22
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 23
- Koochiching – 7
- Lake of the Woods – 4
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 18
- Morrison – 11
- Polk – 7
- Roseau – 15
- Todd – 9
- Wadena – 8
