Lakeland PBS

37 New COVID-19 Deaths, 44,626 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Jan. 19 2022

The state today reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 44,626 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data from Saturday, January 15 through Tuesday, January 18.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two people from Cass County, one between the ages of 30 and 34 and the other between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to rise, with 23.2% of tests coming back positive, breaking yesterday’s record of 22.2%. Case growth is also at a new high, with 219.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are up overall, with 1,592 people currently hospitalized, an increase of 82 from a week ago. But there are currently 239 ICU beds in use, a decrease of 18 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 1,289 cases reported over the four-day period:

  • Aitkin – 27
  • Beltrami – 108
  • Cass – 80
  • Clearwater – 11
  • Crow Wing – 229
  • Hubbard – 81
  • Itasca – 145
  • Koochiching – 43
  • Lake of the Woods – 11
  • Mahnomen – 24
  • Mille Lacs – 100
  • Morrison – 112
  • Polk – 87
  • Roseau – 56
  • Todd – 117
  • Wadena – 58

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Walz Launches Next Phase of Kids Deserve a Shot Incentive Program

3 Men Charged in Robbery at Brainerd Park

Northwoods Adventure: Dick Beardsley Talks Ice Fishing in Bemidji

Bemidji School District to Stay Closed for Rest of the Week

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.