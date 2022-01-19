37 New COVID-19 Deaths, 44,626 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 44,626 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data from Saturday, January 15 through Tuesday, January 18.
There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two people from Cass County, one between the ages of 30 and 34 and the other between the ages of 60 and 64
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 75 and 79
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to rise, with 23.2% of tests coming back positive, breaking yesterday’s record of 22.2%. Case growth is also at a new high, with 219.2 new cases per 100,000 people.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are up overall, with 1,592 people currently hospitalized, an increase of 82 from a week ago. But there are currently 239 ICU beds in use, a decrease of 18 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 1,289 cases reported over the four-day period:
- Aitkin – 27
- Beltrami – 108
- Cass – 80
- Clearwater – 11
- Crow Wing – 229
- Hubbard – 81
- Itasca – 145
- Koochiching – 43
- Lake of the Woods – 11
- Mahnomen – 24
- Mille Lacs – 100
- Morrison – 112
- Polk – 87
- Roseau – 56
- Todd – 117
- Wadena – 58
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.