37 New COVID-19 Deaths, 44,626 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

The state today reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 44,626 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data from Saturday, January 15 through Tuesday, January 18.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two people from Cass County, one between the ages of 30 and 34 and the other between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to rise, with 23.2% of tests coming back positive, breaking yesterday’s record of 22.2%. Case growth is also at a new high, with 219.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are up overall, with 1,592 people currently hospitalized, an increase of 82 from a week ago. But there are currently 239 ICU beds in use, a decrease of 18 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 1,289 cases reported over the four-day period:

Aitkin – 27

Beltrami – 108

Cass – 80

Clearwater – 11

Crow Wing – 229

Hubbard – 81

Itasca – 145

Koochiching – 43

Lake of the Woods – 11

Mahnomen – 24

Mille Lacs – 100

Morrison – 112

Polk – 87

Roseau – 56

Todd – 117

Wadena – 58

