33 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,338 New Cases Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Feb. 14 2022

The state today reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,338 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 12.5%, down from 16.6% the week before. Case growth is at 62.5 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 109.4 cases per 100,000 people the week before.

As of Friday, there were 1,010 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 231 from the previous week. 150 ICU beds were in use, a decrease of 49 from the previous week.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 257 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 36
  • Cass – 18
  • Clearwater – 12
  • Crow Wing – 29
  • Hubbard – 10
  • Itasca – 23
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 14
  • Mille Lacs – 14
  • Morrison – 24
  • Polk – 38
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 12
  • Wadena – 15

Lakeland News

