33 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Friday

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 15 2021

Minnesota reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,640 new coronavirus cases today.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Hubbard County aged 80-84
  • Two in Polk County, one aged 85-89 and 90-94

The new cases came from 46,861 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 77 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 14
  • Cass – 10
  • Crow Wing – 16
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 3
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 5
  • Polk – 2
  • Roseau – 4
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 1

