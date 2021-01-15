33 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Friday
Minnesota reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,640 new coronavirus cases today.
The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Hubbard County aged 80-84
- Two in Polk County, one aged 85-89 and 90-94
The new cases came from 46,861 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 77 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 14
- Cass – 10
- Crow Wing – 16
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 3
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 5
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 1
