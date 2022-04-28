32-Year Old Bemidji Man Charged With Sexual Assault

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 32-year old Bemidji man is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping to different women in Bemidji.

Erik Lopez is charged with first degree and third degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as domestic assault, and fifth degree assault. The victims, known as E.S. and L.D. in the complaint, reported that the assaults took place on August 25, 2021 in Bemidji. In total, Lopez is charged with two felonies, one gross misdemeanor and one misdemeanor. Lopez has a previous assault conviction in the fifth degree from December 2013.

According to the criminal complaint, E.S. states that she went to L.D.’s home to assist with L.D.’s infant. She also reports that during the sexual assault, Lopez choked both her and L.D. E.S. alleged that during the incident, Lopez also slapped and punched L.D. in the face.

When speaking to Sergeant Daniel Seaberg of the Bemidji Police Department, L.D. initially denied the sexual assault. However, on January 24, 2022, L.D. retracted these statements. Instead, L.D. said in her new statement that Lopez threatened to physically harm and take away her children her if she reported the rape to law enforcement. Lopez is the father of L.D.’s infant.

Upon questioning, Lopez told Seaberg that he did engage in sex with both women on August 25, 2021. But, Lopez claims the acts were consensual.

E.S.’s medical records shows abrasions, bruises and bleeding on her arms, thighs, abdomen, and near her vagina. During her medical examination at the Sanford Medical Center, the records indicated that E.S. cried.

Lopez appeared in court on Wednesday. No bond or bail has been set yet.

