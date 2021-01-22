32 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
Minnesota reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,292 new coronavirus cases.
The deaths included two people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Cass County resident between the ages of 60-64
- A Polk County resident between the ages of 90-94
The new cases came from 41,333 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 89 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 17
- Cass – 7
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 16
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 6
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 8
- Polk – 10
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 3
