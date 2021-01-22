32 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,292 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included two people from the Lakeland viewing area:

A Cass County resident between the ages of 60-64

A Polk County resident between the ages of 90-94

The new cases came from 41,333 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 89 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 17

Cass – 7

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 16

Hubbard – 4

Itasca – 6

Koochiching – 2

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 8

Polk – 10

Roseau – 4

Todd – 3

Wadena – 3

