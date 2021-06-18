Lakeland PBS

31 Protesters Arrested Tuesday at Line 3 Site Near Park Rapids

Lakeland News — Jun. 17 2021

31 people were arrested Tuesday following a Line 3 oil pipeline protesting incident near Park Rapids.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the individuals were taken to the Hubbard County Jail where they were charged with public nuisance, unlawful assembly, and disorderly conduct.

Deputies were called to the scene on Hubbard County Road 11 in Henrietta Township around 7:30 AM after protesters gathered at an Enbridge equipment site there. A caller had reported that a van had pulled in front of a semi-tractor-trailer, causing it to abruptly stop on the highway.

A press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says the occupants of the van quickly got out with one individual crawling underneath the semi and attaching herself to the rear axle with an apparatus called a “sleeping dragon”. Another individual climbed on top of the trailer and attached themselves to an item on top of the trailer.

According to the press release, deputies started making arrests after car loads of people arrived to protest at the location and refused to leave after authorities told them they were violating public nuisance and unlawful assembly laws.

By — Lakeland News

