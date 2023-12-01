3 New Cases of CWD Found in Wild Deer in Northern Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting more confirmed cases of chronic wasting disease in Minnesota deer.

According to the latest data on the DNR website, there are 23 new cases of the disease in wild deer as of today.

Three of those deer were from northern Minnesota and were found in areas where deer had previously been found with CWD. One was in deer permit area 679 in the Grand Rapids area, another was found in area 604 in the Brainerd area, and the third was found in area 661 in the Crookston area.

Overall, since testing started in 2010, there have been 10 deer that have tested positive for CWD in northern Minnesota and a total of 245 in deer in the entire state.

