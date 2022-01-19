3 Men Charged in Robbery at Brainerd Park

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Three men have been charged for a robbery that took place last December in a Brainerd park.

On December 28, 2021, Brainerd officers were dispatched to a residence on Todd Street regarding an unknown male subject that showed up at the house and asked the homeowner to call the police and report a robbery. The robbery took place in the Bane Park parking lot, where a meeting took place to sell a TV, but it was then later discovered that it was actually to sell marijuana.

The victim who reported the robbery was taken into custody and a search warrant was drafted to search his cellphone. In phone messages, they were able to determine who the three male suspects are Logan Hurt, Jackson Morales, and Thomas Flowers.

Brainerd police learned the Flowers is currently in custody in Duluth in another matter and a warrant was requested. Flowers is charged with one count of felony 1st-degree aggravated robbery.

Morales and Hurt are believed to have left the state, so warrants have been requested. Like Flowers, Morales and Hurt are also charged with one count of felony 1st-degree aggravated robbery.

Morales is still at large and authorities have not been able to make an arrest, and no court dates have been set for him yet. Hurt was arrested and now awaits his omnibus hearing on March 24th. Hurt’s initial Rule-8 hearing was held yesterday. Flowers still awaits his initial Rule-8 hearing, which is set for January 25th.

