Lakeland PBS

3 Killed, 1 Injured in Central Minnesota Highway Crash

Nick UrsiniNov. 5 2021

BACKUS, Minn. (AP) — The State Patrol says three people have died in a highway crash in central Minnesota.

Officials say a GMC Yukon SUV was northbound on Highway 371 in Cass County about 11 p.m. Thursday when a Chevy minivan failed to stop at an intersection between Hackensack and Backus and collided with the SUV.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were killed as was the driver of the minivan. Another passenger in the SUV was injured.

The State Patrol identified the SUV driver who died as 55-year-old Jeffrey Wertish of Ellendale. The passenger who was killed is 59-year-old Robert Nelson of Carver.

The driver of the minivan who died is identified as 34-year-old Lenny Steffen of Backus.

The SUV passenger who survived suffered injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Name of Motorcyclist Who Died Following Brainerd Crash Released

Brainerd Jaycees Announces Separate Virtual Fishing Event

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Car in Brainerd

Northwoods Adventure: Deer Hunting Season Begins this Weekend

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.