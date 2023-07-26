Lakeland PBS

3 Arrested in Aitkin Co. on Drug Charges After 2-Year-Old is Exposed to Controlled Substance

Lakeland News — Jul. 26 2023

Three people have been arrested on drug charges after a two-year-old child was hospitalized after being exposed to a controlled substance in Aitkin County.

CPR was performed on the child, and a drug used for opioid overdoses was administered before the child was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

Drug agents later executed a search warrant at a home north of Garrison and found a different two-year-old in a crib close to a plate of crushed fentanyl while a ceiling fan was running overhead. 304 M30 fentanyl pills were seized from the home as well as several grams of crushed fentanyl powder.

Five juveniles were removed from the home and placed in protective custody. A protective hold was also placed on the juvenile in the hospital.

31-year-old Cody Hunter Sam was arrested at the scene for false name to a police officer, third-degree possession of controlled substance, child endangerment, and several outstanding warrants. 27-year-old Yolanda Eagle Armendariz was arrested for child endangerment and third-degree possession of controlled substance. 47-year-old Shannon Eagle Armendariz was arrested for multiple drug warrants, harboring a fugitive, aiding an offender, and violating conditions of release.

By — Lakeland News

