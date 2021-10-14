Lakeland PBS

2,919 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Oct. 14 2021

The state today reported 25 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,919 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Cass County resident between the ages of 60 and 64
  • An Itasca County resident between the ages of 75 and 79

The new cases came from 49,811 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 244 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 45
  • Cass – 18
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 29
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 21
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 14
  • Morrison – 25
  • Polk – 10
  • Roseau – 19
  • Todd – 28
  • Wadena – 8

By — Lakeland News

