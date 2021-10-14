2,919 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 25 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,919 new coronavirus cases.
There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Cass County resident between the ages of 60 and 64
- An Itasca County resident between the ages of 75 and 79
The new cases came from 49,811 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 244 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 45
- Cass – 18
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 29
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 21
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 14
- Morrison – 25
- Polk – 10
- Roseau – 19
- Todd – 28
- Wadena – 8
