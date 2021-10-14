2,919 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 25 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,919 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Cass County resident between the ages of 60 and 64

An Itasca County resident between the ages of 75 and 79

The new cases came from 49,811 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 244 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 45

Cass – 18

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 29

Hubbard – 8

Itasca – 21

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 14

Morrison – 25

Polk – 10

Roseau – 19

Todd – 28

Wadena – 8

