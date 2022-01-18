29 New COVID-19 Deaths, 10,651 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 10,651 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers represent data from last Friday, as the state did not report an update yesterday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Cass County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 50 and 54

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 65 and 69

Records continue to be broken for case positivity and case growth. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at a new high of 22.2%, and there now 172.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

There are currently 1,610 people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 79 from a week ago. 248 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 15 from a week ago, but an increase of 16 from the day before.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 376 cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 28

Cass – 31

Clearwater – 8

Crow Wing – 59

Hubbard – 32

Itasca – 54

Koochiching – 12

Lake of the Woods – 4

Mille Lacs – 22

Morrison – 34

Polk – 25

Roseau – 16

Todd – 33

Wadena – 13

