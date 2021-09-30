Lakeland PBS

2,874 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Sep. 30 2021

The state today reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,874 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 75-79
  • An Itasca County resident between the ages of 80-84

The new cases came from 47,044 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 297 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 29
  • Cass – 29
  • Clearwater – 12
  • Crow Wing – 50
  • Hubbard – 17
  • Itasca – 18
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 21
  • Morrison – 17
  • Polk – 43
  • Roseau – 13
  • Todd – 22
  • Wadena – 12

