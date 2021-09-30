2,874 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,874 new coronavirus cases.
Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 75-79
- An Itasca County resident between the ages of 80-84
The new cases came from 47,044 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 297 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 29
- Cass – 29
- Clearwater – 12
- Crow Wing – 50
- Hubbard – 17
- Itasca – 18
- Koochiching – 4
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 21
- Morrison – 17
- Polk – 43
- Roseau – 13
- Todd – 22
- Wadena – 12
