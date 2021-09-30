2,874 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,874 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 75-79

An Itasca County resident between the ages of 80-84

The new cases came from 47,044 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 297 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 29

Cass – 29

Clearwater – 12

Crow Wing – 50

Hubbard – 17

Itasca – 18

Koochiching – 4

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 21

Morrison – 17

Polk – 43

Roseau – 13

Todd – 22

Wadena – 12

