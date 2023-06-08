28-Year-Old Cold Case of Missing News Anchor Jodi Huisentruit Remains a Mystery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 28-year-old cold case of missing news anchor and Long Prairie native Jodi Huisentruit remains a mystery.

Colleagues at her TV station called the Mason City, Iowa journalist when she failed to show up for work early one morning in 1995. She answered her phone and said she had overslept and would be right in – but she never made it to the station.

Police found signs of a struggle beside a red Mazda Miata parked outside her apartment. Now, a man who has been investigating the case on his own reveals that car wasn’t hers. Steve Ridge says Huisentruit was trying it out and planned to buy it.

“Tons of rumors have swirled around this, and that’s part of why I wanted to at least clear the air about the transaction, because no one has ever been able to speak with this individual and try to clear the air,” said Ridge.

Despite many theories and potential suspects, no arrests have ever been made in the case. Ridge thinks there are still people in Iowa who can help.

You can read more on findjodi.com.

