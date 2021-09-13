2,693 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported eleven new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,693 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 55 and 59 and a Cass County resident between the ages of 70 and 74.

The new cases came from 46,189 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 204 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin — 2

Beltrami – 11

Cass – 24

Crow Wing – 26

Hubbard – 12

Itasca – 17

Koochiching – 11

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 16

Morrison – 11

Polk – 20

Roseau — 21

Todd – 5

Wadena – 15

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today