2,693 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

BJ WaltersSep. 13 2021

The state today reported eleven new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,693 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 55 and 59 and a Cass County resident between the ages of 70 and 74.

The new cases came from 46,189 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 204 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin — 2
  • Beltrami – 11
  • Cass – 24
  • Crow Wing – 26
  • Hubbard – 12
  • Itasca – 17
  • Koochiching – 11
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 16
  • Morrison – 11
  • Polk – 20
  • Roseau — 21
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 15

