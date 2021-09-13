2,693 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported eleven new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,693 new coronavirus cases.
There were two deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 55 and 59 and a Cass County resident between the ages of 70 and 74.
The new cases came from 46,189 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 204 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin — 2
- Beltrami – 11
- Cass – 24
- Crow Wing – 26
- Hubbard – 12
- Itasca – 17
- Koochiching – 11
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 16
- Morrison – 11
- Polk – 20
- Roseau — 21
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 15
