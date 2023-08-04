25th Annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run Kicks Off at Red Lake Powwow Grounds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Red Lake hosted the first leg of the 25th annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run on Wednesday at the Red Lake Powwow Grounds. The event is a collaboration between tribal nations to help promote health and wellness.

“We’re emphasizing clean living, health, wellness, culture. And I think the biggest takeaway is that we’re trying to pass that on to the next generation,” said Red Lake Nation College Cultural Coordinator Floyd “Buck” Jourdain.

Over the years, the Anishinaabe Spirit Run has developed and created a safe space for the community to keep it thriving.

“You know, it’s really special and I think about some of the ones that started, we do this with those in mind that started the run and what the message was back then. It’s the same thing,” said Jason Hart, Red Lake Chemical Health Cultural Coordinator.

“Well, it’s evolved over time and it never gets old, never loses its fervor, its energy, its excitement. And so it’s a lot of the fun, the fun aspect of it,” said Jourdain.

The main focus of the day’s event is to keep the community connected and healthy for years to come.

“Every year there’s new faces and there’s some familiar ones, but it’s a good, positive experience and it’s very powerful,” added Jourdain.

The run will take place through August 5 and will eventually make its way to Sawyer on the Fond du Lac Reservation.