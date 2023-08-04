Lakeland PBS

25th Annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run Kicks Off at Red Lake Powwow Grounds

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 3 2023

Red Lake hosted the first leg of the 25th annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run on Wednesday at the Red Lake Powwow Grounds. The event is a collaboration between tribal nations to help promote health and wellness.

“We’re emphasizing clean living, health, wellness, culture. And I think the biggest takeaway is that we’re trying to pass that on to the next generation,” said Red Lake Nation College Cultural Coordinator Floyd “Buck” Jourdain.

Over the years, the Anishinaabe Spirit Run has developed and created a safe space for the community to keep it thriving.

“You know, it’s really special and I think about some of the ones that started, we do this with those in mind that started the run and what the message was back then. It’s the same thing,” said Jason Hart, Red Lake Chemical Health Cultural Coordinator.

“Well, it’s evolved over time and it never gets old, never loses its fervor, its energy, its excitement. And so it’s a lot of the fun, the fun aspect of it,” said Jourdain.

The main focus of the day’s event is to keep the community connected and healthy for years to come.

“Every year there’s new faces and there’s some familiar ones, but it’s a good, positive experience and it’s very powerful,” added Jourdain.

The run will take place through August 5 and will eventually make its way to Sawyer on the Fond du Lac Reservation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

Red Lake Nation Opens 1st Recreational Marijuana Dispensary in Minnesota

Red Lake, White Earth Beginning Sale of Recreational Cannabis in August

Recreational Cannabis to Be Sold in Red Lake Starting August 1

Three People Arrested in Red Lake Reservation Drug Bust

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.